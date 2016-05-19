BRIEF-Booker says FY sales up 5 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc
* Like-For-Like total sales -1.9%. Non tobacco sales -0.3% and tobacco sales -5.2%
* FY profit after tax (post exceptionals) £127.8m, +9%
* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year
* Proposed return of capital of 3.20 pence per share (2015: 3.50 pence per share)
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK’s food market remains very competitive.
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK’s food market remains very competitive
* FY sales rose 5 percent to 5.0 billion stg
* Final dividend 4.03 penceper share
* Fy pretax profit 150.8 million stg versus 138.8 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: