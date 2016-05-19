FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Booker says FY sales up 5 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Booker says FY sales up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Like-For-Like total sales -1.9%. Non tobacco sales -0.3% and tobacco sales -5.2%

* FY profit after tax (post exceptionals) £127.8m, +9%

* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year

* Proposed return of capital of 3.20 pence per share (2015: 3.50 pence per share)

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK’s food market remains very competitive.

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK’s food market remains very competitive

* FY sales rose 5 percent to 5.0 billion stg

* Final dividend 4.03 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit 150.8 million stg versus 138.8 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.