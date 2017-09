May 19 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

* Revenue grew by 11% to £123.7 million (2015: £111.1 million)

* Profit before taxation and highlighted items increased by 8% to £13.0 million (2015: £12.1 million)

* Started year in line with our expectations and look forward to publishing our strong list in year ahead

* Final dividend 5.34 penceper share

* Total dividend 6.4 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: