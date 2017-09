May 19 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Profit margins from continuing operations maintained after a strong second half of year

* Although we expect food price deflation to persist in short term, business is well positioned to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.

* FY revenue decreased by 5.8% to £422.3 million.

* Final dividend 16 penceper share