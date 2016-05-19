FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
May 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds ($988.46 million)

* Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent

* EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6 percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent

* EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points

* Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent

* Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds

* Continued market share growth in all of our key markets

* New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both Britvic and Pepsi brands from June

* Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery channel

* Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year, integration largely completed

* H1 revenue 678 million pounds

* Interim dividend 7 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6859 pounds) (Reporting by London bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.