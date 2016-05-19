BRIEF-Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged

May 19 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds ($988.46 million)

* Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent

* EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6 percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent

* EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points

* Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent

* Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds

* Continued market share growth in all of our key markets

* New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both Britvic and Pepsi brands from June

* Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery channel

* Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year, integration largely completed

* Interim dividend 7 pence per share