BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin holdings H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 pct to 21.5 mln stg
May 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin holdings H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 pct to 21.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 percent to 21.5 million pounds

* H1 adjusted pretax profit 28.4 million pounds versus 32.4 million pounds year ago

* Total funds 32.8 billion pounds, up 2.5 percent (fy 2015: 32 billion pounds

* Discretionary funds at 25.9 billion pounds, up 4.4 percent (fy 2015: 24.8 billion)

* Total net discretionary funds inflows, excluding transfers, were 0.4 billion representing an annualised growth rate of 3.2 percent (h1 2015: 4.2 percent

* Other income declined by 39.7 percent to 11.1 million pounds (h1 2015: 18.4 million pounds)

* Group is in hiring mode and focused on a balance of direct and intermediary-led growth to increase discretionary funds by a third over next five years.

* Now manages £25.9 billion on a discretionary basis

* Begun to actively expand client-facing resources by hiring investment managers and financial planners

* Interim dividend 3.85 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
