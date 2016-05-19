FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive awarded EUR 54 mln seat heat business with German OEM
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 19, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive awarded EUR 54 mln seat heat business with German OEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* KA awarded 54 million euros ($60.58 million) (504 million Norwegian crowns) seat heat business with German OEM

* Interior business area has been awarded multiple agreements with a German automaker for global supply of seat heat products

* Production scheduled to start in Q1 2017 from KA’s facility in Reynosa, Mexico

* Production for other brands will commence in Q3 of 2017 in Pruszkow, Poland Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.