BRIEF-Opera Software says Chinese consortium offer received acceptance from 72.7 pct of shareholders

May 19 (Reuters) - Opera Software says:
* Period for offer will expire on Tuesday May 24 2016 at 16.30 CET (1430 GMT)
* There will be no further extensions to offer period.
* As of May 19, offeror has received acceptances of offer from shareholders representing 72.7 percent
* Unless the offeror has received from shareholders representing more than 90 percent of the shares in the company by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse
* Offeror hereby announces that said minimum acceptance condition will not be waived
* Offeror is confident that offer will be completed if minimum acceptance condition is satisfied