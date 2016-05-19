FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opera Software says Chinese consortium offer received acceptance from 72.7 pct of shareholders
#IT Services & Consulting
May 19, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera Software says Chinese consortium offer received acceptance from 72.7 pct of shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Opera Software says:

* Period for offer will expire on Tuesday May 24 2016 at 16.30 CET (1430 GMT)

* There will be no further extensions to offer period.

* As of May 19, offeror has received acceptances of offer from shareholders representing 72.7 percent

* Unless the offeror has received from shareholders representing more than 90 percent of the shares in the company by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse

* Offeror hereby announces that said minimum acceptance condition will not be waived

* Offeror is confident that offer will be completed if minimum acceptance condition is satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
