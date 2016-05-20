FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad sells 454 apartments to SEB's Domestica Bostäder III
May 20, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad sells 454 apartments to SEB's Domestica Bostäder III

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Magnolia Bostad sells 454 rental apartments on part of the property Uppsala Kungsängen 25:1 to SEB’s housing fund Domestica III

* Sale is made through company transfers at a price of approximately 340 million Swedish crowns ($40.72 million)

* Property value at completion will be approximately 1 billion crowns

* NCC has been selected as building contractor and construction start is estimated to take place in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3505 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

