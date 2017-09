May 20 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group SA :

* Acquisition of major stake in Suncani Hvar

* Announces an indirect acquisition of major stake in Suncani Hvar, d.d., a hotel company operating on Island of Hvar, Croatia

* On 19 May 2016 CPI Property Group acquired a company, which holds approximately 62 pct participation in shareholding of Suncani Hvar