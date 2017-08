BRIEF-Epigenomics Q1 net loss widens to EUR 4.3 million

May 23 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Announces 2016 first quarter financial results and reports on operational highlights

* Q1 product revenue increased by 10 percent to 186,000 euros ($208,766.40) (Q1 2015: 169,000 euros)

* Q1 total revenue decreased to 295,000 euros (Q1 2015: 367,000 euros)

* Net loss for Q1 2016 amounted to 4.3 million euros (Q1 2015: net loss 3.2 million euros)

* Outlook 2016 fully confirmed