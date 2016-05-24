BRIEF-Aker, Ferd and Charles Street to invest NOK 150 million in Cxense

May 24 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA

* Funds managed by Aker ASA, Ferd AS and Charles Street International Holding Ltd have agreed to acquire 1,250,000 new shares in Cxense

* Subscription price of 120 Norwegian crowns per share, totalling 150 million crowns ($17.94 million) in a directed share issue

* Funds from transaction will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as providing company with financial flexibility to pursue various strategic alternatives

* Board will propose to EGM that existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights to subscribe new shares are set aside

* Board will propose that EGM also authorise board to carry out a subsequent offering to existing eligible shareholders of up to 25 million crowns

* Arctic Securities as acted as financial advisor to company in connection with private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3594 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)