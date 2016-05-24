FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aveva Group reports 18 percent drop in full-year pretax
#IT Services & Consulting
May 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aveva Group reports 18 percent drop in full-year pretax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc

* Results in line with 19 april 2016 trading update: revenue of £201.5 million (2015 - £208.7 million) and adjusted pbt of £51.2 million (2015 - £62.1 million)

* We recognise challenges in our markets, board is confident that we can achieve our targets in current financial year and over medium term

* Final dividend up 20 percent to 30 penceper share

* Fy adjusted pretax profit 51.2 million stg versus 62.1 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue fell 3 percent to 201.5 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

