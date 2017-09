May 24 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd :

* Restructuring programme launched which will yield annual cost savings of £10 million from FY18

* FY pretax profit rose 9 percent to 48 million stg

* FY revenue rose 2 percent to 803 million stg

* Final dividend up 9 percent to 1.2 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)