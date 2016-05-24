BRIEF-Opera Software bid acceptance rate rises to 84 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Opera Software :

* A total of 84 percent of shareholders have said they either accept the bid or will accept the bid by Tuesday’s 1430 GMT deadline

* The consortium bidding for the firm has received acceptances from shareholders representing 81.1 pct of the shares

* In addition, shareholders representing 2.9 pct of the shares in the Company will be tendered before the expiry of the offer period

* The offer period will expire today at 16.30 CET

* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse

* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)