BRIEF-Epigenomics issues new shares by way of private placement
May 24, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics issues new shares by way of private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Is raising around 6.8 million euros ($7.58 million) of gross proceeds in a share capital increase

* Has resolved on increase of company’s share capital in amount of 1,436,000 euros by issuing 1,436,000 new registered shares of company from authorized capital 2015/I against contribution in cash

* Issue price has been set at 4.76 euros per share

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance its current operations and to expand its U.S. commercialization capacities for its lead product EPI Procolon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

