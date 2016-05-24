FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Germany's Vossloh in 127 mln eur capital increase
May 24, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Germany's Vossloh in 127 mln eur capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Vossloh aktiengesellschaft resolves on a capital increase

* Expected proceeds from offering of eur 126.8 provide company with additional financial stability and flexibility for its intended profitable growth

* Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele has committed to exercise his subscription rights and will participate in capital increase according to his shareholding

* He new shares will carry full dividend rights as of 1 january 2016

* New shares will be offered to existing shareholders by way of indirect subscription at a subscription ratio of 5:1 and at a subscription price of eur 48.00 per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

