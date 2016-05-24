FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elekta to pay 8.9 million euro in legal dispute
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 24, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elekta to pay 8.9 million euro in legal dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Elekta Publ Ab

* Elekta to pay humediQ eur 8.9 million in legal dispute

* An arbitration tribunal in London issued an award in a dispute between two Elekta group companies and humediQ GmbH

* The tribunal determined that the Elekta companies did not validly terminate a 2011 agreement and that, as a result, they must pay humediQ approximately 8.9 million euro

* In addition, Elekta will write off approximately 5 million euro connected to payments made under the agreement.

* Says the negative result of approximately 14 million euro will be taken in the fourth quarter of Elekta’s fiscal year 2015/16 as a non-recurring item Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.