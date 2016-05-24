BRIEF-Elekta to pay 8.9 million euro in legal dispute

May 24 (Reuters) - Elekta Publ Ab

* Elekta to pay humediQ eur 8.9 million in legal dispute

* An arbitration tribunal in London issued an award in a dispute between two Elekta group companies and humediQ GmbH

* The tribunal determined that the Elekta companies did not validly terminate a 2011 agreement and that, as a result, they must pay humediQ approximately 8.9 million euro

* In addition, Elekta will write off approximately 5 million euro connected to payments made under the agreement.

* Says the negative result of approximately 14 million euro will be taken in the fourth quarter of Elekta's fiscal year 2015/16 as a non-recurring item