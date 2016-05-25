FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Portland full-year NAV/shr rises
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great Portland full-year NAV/shr rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Portfolio valuation up 14.7% 1 in year (developments: 26.2% 1 ) and 3.9% 1 in h2

* Rental value growth of 9.9% 1 (10.6% offices, 7.7% retail); 2.6% 1 in h2

* Epra 2 nav per share of 847 pence (pre-sdlt increase: 857 pence), up 19.5% in year and 4.8% in H2

* Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of £428 million, 52% in next 12 months

* Global economic and political uncertainties, including upcoming eu referendum, are affecting broader business confidence and investor appetite - CEO

* Fy pretax profit 555.1 million stg versus 507.4 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.