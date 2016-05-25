FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opera Software buyers confirm shareholders accept takeover bid
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera Software buyers confirm shareholders accept takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Opera Software :

* The consortium behind the bid says the preliminary result, which is subject to confirmation and may be adjusted, is that offeror has received acceptances of offer for 90.6 pct of outstanding share capital and 90.9 pct of votes in company

* The final result will be published as soon as it is available

* Preliminary result of offer indicates that minimum acceptance of offer document has been met

* To move on with the deal, the buyers had required more than 90 percent acceptance before the May 24 deadline

* The offer still depends on approval from U.S. and Chinese authorities however Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
