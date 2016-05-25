FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Ministry grants permission to release triploid fish
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 25, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon: Ministry grants permission to release triploid fish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa :

* The Fisheries Ministry has given Norway Royal Salmon permission to release triploid fish in 2016, reversing a previous decision made by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority

* “The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has considered the appeal quickly and has ruled in favor of NRS Finnmark”

* The decision means that NRS Finnmark can release, as planned, 1.6 million smolts in 2016 using the 5 green licenses belonging to the company

* The ministry has not yet completed processing identical appeals from the subsidiaries Nord Senja Laks AS and Nor Seafood AS, where the release of fish is planned later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

