BRIEF-Vita 34 Q1 sales revenues up 24.2 pct to EUR 3.8 million

May 25 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Vita 34 starts successful into 2016; total operating revenue up by 16.3 percent

* Q1 sales revenues increased by 24.2 percent to a total of 3.8 million euros ($4.24 million) (Q1 2015: 3.1 million euros)

* In Q1 increased total operating income as compared with last year by 16.3 percent to 4.0 million euros (Q1 2015: 3.4 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA was 0.3 million euros (Q1 2015: 0.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)