BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: Successful placement of unsecured bonds
May 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: Successful placement of unsecured bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Announces successful placement of new unsecured bonds

* Says transaction has been completed with a total combined amount of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($240.96 million)

* Transaction divided between 1 billion crown five-year floating rate note with interest of NIBOR plus 1.25 pct p.a., and 1 billion crown 10-year fixed rate bond with a coupon of 3.20 pct p.a.

* Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets have acted as joint managers for issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3000 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

