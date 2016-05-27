FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kcom says FY operating profit 91.8 mln stg
May 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kcom says FY operating profit 91.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Kcom Group Plc

* Fy operating profit 91.8 million stg versus 22.4 million stg year ago

* For next two financial years, capital expenditure will be greater than £40.0 million per annum reflecting increased fibre investment.

* Given increased investment and associated higher depreciation and amortisation charge, some operating metrics in near term may be lower on a like for like basis

* Final dividend 3.94 penceper share

* Total dividend 5.91 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

