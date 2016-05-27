FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca announces positive results in breast cancer trial
May 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca announces positive results in breast cancer trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* Announced positive results from phase III falcon trial comparing faslodex 500mg (fulvestrant) to arimidex 1mg

* Faslodex 500mg demonstrated superiority compared with arimidex 1mg in falcon; met primary endpoint of extended progression-free survival.

* Full evaluation of data is ongoing and results are expected to be presented at a medical meeting in 2016.

* Positive results from astrazeneca faslodex trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
