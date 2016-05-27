BRIEF-AstraZeneca announces positive results in breast cancer trial

May 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* Announced positive results from phase III falcon trial comparing faslodex 500mg (fulvestrant) to arimidex 1mg

* Faslodex 500mg demonstrated superiority compared with arimidex 1mg in falcon; met primary endpoint of extended progression-free survival.

* Full evaluation of data is ongoing and results are expected to be presented at a medical meeting in 2016.

