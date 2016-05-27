FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opera Software: Final acceptance rate for takeover bid at 91.4 pct
May 27, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Opera Software: Final acceptance rate for takeover bid at 91.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Opera Software :

* The final results show that the Offeror has received acceptances for a total of 133,978,843 shares since the commencement of the offer period, representing 91.4% of all the issued shares of the Company

* The Offeror accordingly holds right to 133,978,843 shares in the Company, representing 91.4% of all the issued shares of the Company and 91.6% of the votes in the Company

* The bidders had needed more than 90 percent by a May 24 deadline

* The consortium behind the takeover bid is made up of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Kunlun Tech Co , Golden Brick Silk Road (Shenzhen) Equity Investment Fund and its Yonglian Investment affiliate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

