May 30 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Capital decrease and partial debt waiver according to insolvency plan effective

* Share capital decreased to 680,000 euros ($757,112.00)

* Partial debt waiver of Creditor Group 1 according to insolvency plan valid in amount of 61.96 pct of their claims