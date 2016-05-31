BRIEF-ISRA Vision H1 revenue up 10 pct at 53.3 million euros

May 31 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Continued profitable growth - half-year results and solid order backlog confirm ISRA’s annual forecast

* H1 revenue plus of approx. 10 pct to 53.3 million euros ($59.33 million)(Q2-YTD-14/15: 48.7 million euros)

* H1 strong order entry results in repeated high backlog of over 85 million euros gross (py: 65 million euros gross)

* Outlook for fy 2015/2016 confirmed: continued profitable growth in lower double-digit percentage range with at least stable margins

* H1 EBIT rises by 13 percent to 10.6 million euros compared to first six months of previous year (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.4 million euros)

* H1 EBT grows by 14 percent to 10.3 million euros (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)