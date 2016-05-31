FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ISRA Vision H1 revenue up 10 pct at 53.3 million euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 31, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ISRA Vision H1 revenue up 10 pct at 53.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Continued profitable growth - half-year results and solid order backlog confirm ISRA’s annual forecast

* H1 revenue plus of approx. 10 pct to 53.3 million euros ($59.33 million)(Q2-YTD-14/15: 48.7 million euros)

* H1 strong order entry results in repeated high backlog of over 85 million euros gross (py: 65 million euros gross)

* Outlook for fy 2015/2016 confirmed: continued profitable growth in lower double-digit percentage range with at least stable margins

* H1 EBIT rises by 13 percent to 10.6 million euros compared to first six months of previous year (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.4 million euros)

* H1 EBT grows by 14 percent to 10.3 million euros (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.