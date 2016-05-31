BRIEF-bmp Holding Q1 revenue up at 4.25 mln euros

May 31 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Q1 consolidated revenue amounted to 4.25 million euros ($4.73 million)(prior-year period: 0.0 million euros)

* Forecast for year with organic revenue of 20 million euros and earnings from ordinary business activities of minus 1 million to minus 2 million euros still applies

* Q1 consolidated earnings of minus 2.3 million euros (prior-year period: 1.05 million euros)

* FY guidance of revenue of 25 million to 40 million euros