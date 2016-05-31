BRIEF-Sobi says to disclose healthcare industry payments

May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) Publ AB

* Says initiates disclosure of payments to the healthcare industry to increase transparency

* Says has started implementing the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) Disclosure Code to make all payments and transfers of value to healthcare professionals and organisations from 2015 publicly available, including sponsorships to attend meetings, speaker fees, consultancy and advisory boards

