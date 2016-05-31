FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi says to disclose healthcare industry payments
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Healthcare
May 31, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sobi says to disclose healthcare industry payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) Publ AB

* Says initiates disclosure of payments to the healthcare industry to increase transparency

* Says has started implementing the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) Disclosure Code to make all payments and transfers of value to healthcare professionals and organisations from 2015 publicly available, including sponsorships to attend meetings, speaker fees, consultancy and advisory boards

Stockholm Newsroom

