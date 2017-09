May 31 (Reuters) - Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.3 million euros ($334,710.00), compared to 2.0 million euros in prior-year period

* Confirms its positive full-year outlook 2016

* Q1 sales revenues totalled 31.3 million euros, compared to 38.9 million euros in prior-year period

* Good first quarter 2016 confirms positive full-year outlook