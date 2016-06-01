FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RNTS Media says acquisition of Inneractive at risk
#Software
June 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RNTS Media says acquisition of Inneractive at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Rnts Media NV :

* Said on Tuesday experiences difficulties in securing the necessary financing for the closing of the acquisition of Inneractive Ltd

* Although the current tap issue of 50 million euros ($55.60 million) of convertible bonds had been fully subscribed, the subscribers have not settled their commitments by 31 May 2016

* The contractual time window for the closing of the Inneractive acquisition expires on 5 June 2016

* The management is continuing to pursue all available funding options, including the settlement of the 50 million euros convertible bond already placed. However, the closing of the acquisition of Inneractive is considered to be at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

