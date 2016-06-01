FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska says inks Laguardia contract worth SEK 23 bln
June 1, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skanska says inks Laguardia contract worth SEK 23 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska reaches financial close on Laguardia project in New York, USA, worth $2.8 billion, about SEK 23 billion

* Says amount will be equally divided between Skanska USA building and Skanska USA civil and included in order bookings for Q2 2016

* Says the project will be financed using equity, debt, PANYNJ milestone payments, retail- and airline revenues

* Says as a 33.3 percent shareholder of Laguardia gateway partners, Skanska's equity investment will be about $70 million, about SEK 580 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

