a year ago
BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro secures new long-term power contract for German plant
June 2, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro secures new long-term power contract for German plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa :

* Hydro enters into new long-term power contract for Neuss aluminium plant in Germany

* Has secured a power contract with Axpo Trading AG totaling 1.3 TWh (150 MW) annually in the five year period from 2021 to 2025

* The power contract supplements the power contract which was entered into in July 2015

* These two contracts replace an existing combination of internal and external power arrangements entered into in 2012, supplying the plant with a total of 2.2 TWh (250 MW) annually in the period from 2013 to 2017

* In the period from 2018 to 2020, the remaining 1.3 TWh (150 MW) is replaced by an internal power contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

