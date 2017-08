June 2 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says appoints new CEO

* Says has today appointed Christian Fredrikson as new CEO, starting from august 2016.

* Says Jörgen Lantto remains in his role as CEO until Christian Fredrikson enter upon his duties

* Says Christian Fredrikson is today CEO for Finnish company F-Secure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)