FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-RPC says FY revenue from cont ops up 34 pct to 1.64 bln stg
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPC says FY revenue from cont ops up 34 pct to 1.64 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Rpc Group Plc

* Final dividend 12.3 pence per share

* Sales for continuing businesses grew to 1,642 mln stg (2015: 1,222 mln stg), adjusted operating profit reached 174.3 mln stg (2015: 131.6 mln stg)

* New financial year has started well and in line with management's expectations

* Adjusted EPS improved by 14 pct to 43.3p (2015 restated: 38 p) with good cash generation and net cash flow from operating activities at 150.9 mln stg (2015: 92.7 mln stg)

* Net statutory profit for year was 54.9 mln stg (2015: 41.2 mln stg)

* Cost base is on track to deliver structural benefits of eur 80m per annum, an increase of eur 15 mln compared with previous estimates

* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 34 percent to 1.642 billion stg

* Total dividend 17.1 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.