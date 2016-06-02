FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WH Ireland executes outsourcing contract with SEI Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc

* Execution of outsourcing contract

* Anticipated that middle office function should be in place by Q2 of 2017. Co's Manchester wealth management and wealth planning presence will be unaffected by this change

* Has executed a seven year agreement with SEI Investments (Europe) Ltd to outsource its private wealth management back office operations

* Company, in due course, will be moving to a "model B" arrangement with SEI's wealth platform, supported by a new internal middle office function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
