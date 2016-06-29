FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions to file for insolvency
#Bankruptcy News
June 29, 2016 / 6:05 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Metric Mobility Solutions to file for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Said on Tuesday is to file an application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings with the competent Local Court of Hanover under the Company’s own administration

* Unexpected budget deviations in terms of turnover, occurring in tandem with delays in the completion of large-scale projects and the acquisition of a large-scale contract award, have led to a liquidity bottleneck

* Negotiations on a bridge financing arrangement conducted in the meantime, which have been promising to this day, have not achieved the desired objective

* Foreign subsidiaries will not be directly affected by the application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

