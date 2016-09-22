FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Management Consulting Group signs agreement with Accenture for sale of Kurt Salmon
September 22, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Management Consulting Group signs agreement with Accenture for sale of Kurt Salmon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Management Consulting Group Plc

* Disposal of the remaining kurt salmon business

* For a total gross cash consideration of approximately $165 million (equivalent to approximately £127 million) payable on completion of sale

* Has entered into an agreement with accenture for sale of kurt salmon comprising kurt salmon retail and consumer goods consulting businesses in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Hong Kong And Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

