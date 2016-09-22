FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Suedzucker now expects FY oper profit of 340-390 mln eur
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suedzucker now expects FY oper profit of 340-390 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Suedzucker

* increases full year outlook following positive second quarter

* revenues in first half year (1 march 2016 to 31 august 2016) of current financial year 2016/17 reached eur 3,205 (previous year: 3,331) million

* group operating profit increased in same period to eur 209 (previous year: 134) million

* continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of eur 6.4 to 6.6 (previous year: 6.4) billion

* fiscal q2 sales 1.597 billion eur versus 1.702 billion year earlier

* now expects group operating profit to reach eur 340 to 390 (previous year: 241) million

* sugar price increase is expected as of 1st of october, beginning of new sugar marketing year 2016/17

* fiscal q2 operating profit 99 million eur versus 77 million year-earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
