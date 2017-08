Sept 29 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Raises FFO forecast for 2016

* FFO forecast for 2016 raised to 46 million - 47 million euros ($51.66 million - $52.79 million)

* 2016 rental income of about 109 million - 111 million euros now anticipated

* Positive net absorption and rental income from warehousing for retail fund leads to revision of outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)