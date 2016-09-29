FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF
September 29, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc

* Disposal of two assets to usaf

* Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million

* Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year

* Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis

* Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf

* Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3%

* Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

