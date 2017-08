Sept 29 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Approval of securities prospectus and capital increase by means of a private placement

* Immediately prior to approval of securities prospectus, Corestate has completed a capital increase

* Gross proceeds from capital increase amounted to around 43 million euros ($48.25 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)