Sept 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Acquires two adjoining neighbourhood shopping centres in Dresden

* Total net purchase price 22.8 million euros ($25.58 million)

* Rental agreements for both properties generate around 1.7 million euros per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)