* Kungsleden divests eight properties and leaves yet another municipality

* Yrkesskolan 6 in Botkyrka, commercial property with 7,000 square meters of rentable space, is sold to Trophi AB. It will be vacated Oct. 4, 2016

* Seven properties are sold to Topia Fastigheter and will be vacated Nov. 30, 2016

* Price of the properties is in line with book value

