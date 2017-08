Sept 30 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* SHW Automotive GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHW AG, receives first major order from world's leading manufacturer of fully electric vehicles

New order with a lifetime sales volume of approx. 100 million euros ($111.86 million)