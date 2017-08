Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Sells property in Gamla Stan

* Sale will take place in form of company with underlying property value of 180 million Swedish crowns ($20.9 million)

* Sale will generate profit before taxes of 15 million crowns and 23 million crowns after taxes

* Profit will be recognised in Q3

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6195 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)