FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner buys majority holding in Harlex Management Ltd.
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 30, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner buys majority holding in Harlex Management Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Acquires majority holding in UK-based Harlex Management Ltd.

* Has acquired 90 percent of shares in Harlex Management Ltd. with both legal and economic effect as of October 1, 2016

* Move also includes wholly owned subsidiary Harlex Consulting Ltd., London

* Will acquire remaining 10 percent in Harlex Management as of October 1, 2018

* Purchase price for shares in London-based SAP data migration specialist totaled in mid-single-digit million range

* SNP AG will use existing liquid funds to finance acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.