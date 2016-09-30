BRIEF-Axactor acquires Altor Group in Germany

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Axactor AB (Publ) :
* Acquires Altor Group and enters the German market
* Will pay an enterprise value of 34.1 million euros ($38.2 million) for 100 pct of shares in Altor
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of September.
* Transaction will be fully financed through existing credit facility as well as use of available cash.
* PwC deals acted as sole strategic and financial advisor to transaction. Source text for Eikon:
