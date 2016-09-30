FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Axactor acquires Altor Group in Germany
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axactor acquires Altor Group in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Axactor AB (Publ) :

* Acquires Altor Group and enters the German market

* Will pay an enterprise value of 34.1 million euros ($38.2 million) for 100 pct of shares in Altor

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of September.

* Transaction will be fully financed through existing credit facility as well as use of available cash.

* PwC deals acted as sole strategic and financial advisor to transaction. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

