Sept 30 - Highlight Event And Entertainment AG :

* Highlight Event And Entertainment resolves strategic, structural, and personnel changes

* Is selling its non-controlling interests in Kuuluu Interactive Entertainment AG, Holotrack AG, Paperflakes AG, and Pulse Evolution Corp. together with the loans granted to Highlight Ventures Corp., USA