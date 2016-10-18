FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-GE Aviation says holds around 40.42 pct of Arcam shares
October 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE Aviation says holds around 40.42 pct of Arcam shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arcam

* Ge Aviation announces results and extends the acceptance period of its recommended public cash offer to the Arcam shareholders

* Says GE extends acceptance period up to and including november 1, 2016

* GE says holds approximately 40.42 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted basis

* The Offer has been accepted by shareholders holding an aggregate of 5,078,631 ordinary shares in Arcam corresponding to approximately 24.48 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted basis

* GE has, after announcement of the Offer, acquired 3,307,344 ordinary shares in Arcam on the market, corresponding to approximately 15.94 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted basis

* No such acquisitions have been made at prices higher than SEK 285 per ordinary share in Arcam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

